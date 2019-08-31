Mary Anne DelConte, 72, of North Eastham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with her husband and daughter at her side. She lived bravely with cancer for two years.
Mary Anne was born in West Hartford, and lived there until age four when she moved to the Rockville section of Vernon where she grew up and attended public schools. She spent seventh grade at the academy of Holy Family Catholic Boarding School in Sprague, and at that time considered becoming a nun. In 2000, Mary Anne earned a Desk Top publishing certificate from Cape Cod Community College where she worked on the school paper and made the dean's list. She was employed by the sales department at the Cape Codder newspaper for 19 years, and was also a waitress at Lociceros and the Arbor restaurants in Orleans for many years.
She married Jerry Williams of Manchester in 1966 and persevered through the tragedy of his passing 1½ years later. She married Marshal Myers of Bolton in 1968, and they divorced in 1971. Two years later, Mary Anne married Lee Howarth of North Eastham, Massachusetts, and they remained together on Cape Cod until her passing.
Mary Anne's life was defined by her commitment to and enjoyment of her five children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mary Anne was predeceased by her parents, Al and Terry DelConte; and grandson, Zachary Albert Myers. She is survived by her four daughters, Jodi Bonfini and her husband, Ettore Bonfini, Melissa Myers, Sarah Myers, Amanda DelConte and her partner, Elliot Snell; and her son, Jesse Howarth and his wife, Kristin Howarth; her grandchildren, Jackie Bonfini, Giuliana Bonfini, Ashley Murphy and her husband, Dan O'Rourke, Cameron Turner, Gavin Howarth, and Noah Howarth; her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Caleb, Dylan, and Carter O'Rourke.
There will be a celebration of her life Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. at the Welfleet Congregation Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Jimmy Fund for childhood cancer care and research.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019