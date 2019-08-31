Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Anne DelConte. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Anne DelConte, 72, of North Eastham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with her husband and daughter at her side. She lived bravely with cancer for two years.



Mary Anne was born in West Hartford, and lived there until age four when she moved to the Rockville section of Vernon where she grew up and attended public schools. She spent seventh grade at the academy of Holy Family Catholic Boarding School in Sprague, and at that time considered becoming a nun. In 2000, Mary Anne earned a Desk Top publishing certificate from Cape Cod Community College where she worked on the school paper and made the dean's list. She was employed by the sales department at the Cape Codder newspaper for 19 years, and was also a waitress at Lociceros and the Arbor restaurants in Orleans for many years.



She married Jerry Williams of Manchester in 1966 and persevered through the tragedy of his passing 1½ years later. She married Marshal Myers of Bolton in 1968, and they divorced in 1971. Two years later, Mary Anne married Lee Howarth of North Eastham, Massachusetts, and they remained together on Cape Cod until her passing.



Mary Anne's life was defined by her commitment to and enjoyment of her five children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mary Anne was predeceased by her parents, Al and Terry DelConte; and grandson, Zachary Albert Myers. She is survived by her four daughters, Jodi Bonfini and her husband, Ettore Bonfini, Melissa Myers, Sarah Myers, Amanda DelConte and her partner, Elliot Snell; and her son, Jesse Howarth and his wife, Kristin Howarth; her grandchildren, Jackie Bonfini, Giuliana Bonfini, Ashley Murphy and her husband, Dan O'Rourke, Cameron Turner, Gavin Howarth, and Noah Howarth; her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Caleb, Dylan, and Carter O'Rourke.



There will be a celebration of her life Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. at the Welfleet Congregation Church.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Jimmy Fund for childhood cancer care and research.







Mary Anne DelConte, 72, of North Eastham, Massachusetts passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, with her husband and daughter at her side. She lived bravely with cancer for two years.Mary Anne was born in West Hartford, and lived there until age four when she moved to the Rockville section of Vernon where she grew up and attended public schools. She spent seventh grade at the academy of Holy Family Catholic Boarding School in Sprague, and at that time considered becoming a nun. In 2000, Mary Anne earned a Desk Top publishing certificate from Cape Cod Community College where she worked on the school paper and made the dean's list. She was employed by the sales department at the Cape Codder newspaper for 19 years, and was also a waitress at Lociceros and the Arbor restaurants in Orleans for many years.She married Jerry Williams of Manchester in 1966 and persevered through the tragedy of his passing 1½ years later. She married Marshal Myers of Bolton in 1968, and they divorced in 1971. Two years later, Mary Anne married Lee Howarth of North Eastham, Massachusetts, and they remained together on Cape Cod until her passing.Mary Anne's life was defined by her commitment to and enjoyment of her five children, six grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Mary Anne was predeceased by her parents, Al and Terry DelConte; and grandson, Zachary Albert Myers. She is survived by her four daughters, Jodi Bonfini and her husband, Ettore Bonfini, Melissa Myers, Sarah Myers, Amanda DelConte and her partner, Elliot Snell; and her son, Jesse Howarth and his wife, Kristin Howarth; her grandchildren, Jackie Bonfini, Giuliana Bonfini, Ashley Murphy and her husband, Dan O'Rourke, Cameron Turner, Gavin Howarth, and Noah Howarth; her great-grandchildren, Aiden, Caleb, Dylan, and Carter O'Rourke.There will be a celebration of her life Saturday, Sept. 7, 10 a.m. at the Welfleet Congregation Church.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Jimmy Fund for childhood cancer care and research. Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 31 to Sept. 4, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close