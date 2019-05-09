Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:15 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Church South Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Mary was born July 12, 1923, in Hartford, daughter of the late Vincent and Rosa (Agneta) Sarubbi. Mary was a graduate of Weaver High School with the Class of 1941. She married the love of her life, Benjamin Bossi, in 1947 and together they lived in Hartford, before moving to South Windsor in 1961. She worked in insurance for Aetna and retired from Traveler's after many years of service. Mary enjoyed reading, cooking, and cherished time spent with her family.



Along with her husband of over 71 years, she leaves her son, Benjamin J Bossi Jr. and his wife, Barbara J. Turley, of Essex; her granddaughters, Kristen McKiernan and her husband, Neil, of Alexandria, Virginia, and Maureen Bossi of Chicago, Illinois; and her great-granddaughters, Caroline and Ellery McKiernan. She was predeceased by her son, John M. Bossi; and her brothers, Felix, Anthony, and John.



Her family will receive friends Monday, May 13, from 9 to 10:15 a.m. at the Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 11 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Church Homes Inc., Avery Heights, 217 Avery Heights, Hartford, CT 06106.



