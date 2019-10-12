Guest Book View Sign Service Information Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 (860)-688-2200 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Carmon Windsor Funeral Home 807 Bloomfield Avenue Windsor , CT 06095 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Brownlie Jones, 77, of Stafford Springs, formerly of South Windsor, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.



Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Thomas A. Brownlie, Sr. and Elizabeth (Waterman) Brownlie, she graduated from Windsor High School and was employed as an administrative assistant for MTA Truck Driving School. She also worked at GE for many years and was employed in the health care industry. Her favorite job, by far, was being a mom, foster mom, step mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, and great-great-great-grandma.



Mary was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in South Windsor, and a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She loved children and spent a large part of her life being a nanny and a foster mother. She enjoyed a good Destruction Derby, loved to dance and listen to music, especially Elvis and country music. She also enjoyed her motorcycle trips to Vermont with Roy.



Mary is survived by her husband, Roy W. Jones of South Windsor; her children, Stephen Bigelow and his companion, Brenda Moore of Enfield, Christine M. Zawierucha and her husband Edward of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Robert Bigelow and his wife, Joy of Vernon, and Jeffrey Connor of East Windsor; her caregiver and former daughter-in-law, Diane Gingras of Enfield; her stepchildren, Michael Jones and his wife, Erin of Ellington, and Lisa Jones of West Suffield; her siblings, Thomas Brownlie, Jr., Laura Rushing, Robert Brownlie, and Charles "Chuck" Brownlie; foster children, Danny, David, and Bobby Albertson; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a great-great-great-grandchild; and numerous other in-laws, family, and friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Patrick Theodore Connor; and a grandson, Christopher Zawierucha.



Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Palisado Cemetery.



For online condolences, or to share a memory with her family, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Mary Brownlie Jones, 77, of Stafford Springs, formerly of South Windsor, passed away on Monday, Oct. 7, 2019.Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Thomas A. Brownlie, Sr. and Elizabeth (Waterman) Brownlie, she graduated from Windsor High School and was employed as an administrative assistant for MTA Truck Driving School. She also worked at GE for many years and was employed in the health care industry. Her favorite job, by far, was being a mom, foster mom, step mom, grandma, great-grandma, great-great-grandma, and great-great-great-grandma.Mary was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star in South Windsor, and a Brownie and Girl Scout leader. She loved children and spent a large part of her life being a nanny and a foster mother. She enjoyed a good Destruction Derby, loved to dance and listen to music, especially Elvis and country music. She also enjoyed her motorcycle trips to Vermont with Roy.Mary is survived by her husband, Roy W. Jones of South Windsor; her children, Stephen Bigelow and his companion, Brenda Moore of Enfield, Christine M. Zawierucha and her husband Edward of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Robert Bigelow and his wife, Joy of Vernon, and Jeffrey Connor of East Windsor; her caregiver and former daughter-in-law, Diane Gingras of Enfield; her stepchildren, Michael Jones and his wife, Erin of Ellington, and Lisa Jones of West Suffield; her siblings, Thomas Brownlie, Jr., Laura Rushing, Robert Brownlie, and Charles "Chuck" Brownlie; foster children, Danny, David, and Bobby Albertson; 11 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a great-great-great-grandchild; and numerous other in-laws, family, and friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by a son, Patrick Theodore Connor; and a grandson, Christopher Zawierucha.Her family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a funeral service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Palisado Cemetery.For online condolences, or to share a memory with her family, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 12 to Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close