Mary C. Delissio, 97, of Enfield, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Manchester Manor. Born in Hartford on March 30, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Archibald and Julia (Delnicki) Cranouski. Mary worked for many years at Aetna, retiring as a vice president. She loved to gamble at the casino and watch golf with her longtime companion, Nick Swaiko, who predeceased her.



She will be lovingly remembered by her two children, Barbara Naylor and her husband, George, of Enfield and Michael Delissio of Glastonbury; her four devoted grandchildren, Laurie Naylor, Michael Delissio Jr. and his wife, Sherry, Jeffrey Delissio and his wife, Stacy, and Katie Johnson and her husband, Troy; and three great-grandchildren. Besides her companion Nick, she was predeceased by her son, Charles Delissio; and her grandsons, Michael and Timothy Naylor.



Her family would like to thank Mary's friends at Naubuc Green and all the nurses and aides at Manchester Manor, especially Evelyn and Maria, for their kind and compassionate care over the years.



Services and burial will be private. Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements.



