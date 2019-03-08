Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Guglielmo. View Sign

Mary C. Guglielmo, of Stafford, wife of the late Frank Guglielmo, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the age of 101.



She was born one of ten children on May 11, 1917, in New York City, daughter of the late Frank and Catherine (Cuomo) Cavaliero. The family moved to Stamford, when Mary was just a young girl.



She is survived by her sons, Anthony Guglielmo and his wife, Doris, of Stafford, and Frank Guglielmo and his wife, Karen, of Davidsonville, Maryland; five grandchildren, Deidriene Knowlton and her husband, Michael McCloskey, Leslie Guglielmo, Kristin Guglielmo and her husband, Robert Forrest, Michelle Guglielmo-Gilliam and her husband, Tucker, and William Guglielmo and his wife, Juliet; eleven great-grandchildren, Anthony, Vanessa, Jillian, Lily, Andrew, Elizabeth, Conor, Harrison, William, Annabelle, and Bradley; her sister, Agnes Lund of Fort Myers, Florida; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by eight siblings.



Mary was raised in Stamford, and moved to Stafford after the death of her husband. She was an active volunteer at Johnson Memorial Hospital for over 36 years in the Emergency Department. She accumulated over 25,000 volunteer hours at the hospital, which was the most hours ever accumulated by any volunteer serving the hospital. She was honored by the Connecticut Hospital Association in 2018 for her volunteer work. She also volunteered as a teacher's helper in the Stafford School System for over 20 years. Her passions were her family, gardening, cooking, and her volunteer activities. She especially enjoyed the friendships she made with the doctors, nurses, other volunteers, and staff at Johnson Memorial Hospital. She volunteered there up until a few months ago when health concerns made that no longer possible.



The family would like to give special thanks to the caregivers at The Ivy at Ellington, visiting nurses, hospice nurses, and Friends for Friends.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 11 a.m. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be held privately at St. John Cemetery, Darien.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that you can donate in Mary's name to Johnson Memorial Hospital, c/o St. Francis Foundation, 95 Woodland St., Hartford, CT 06105, or to the North Florida School of Special Education, 223 Mill Creek Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32211.



Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, has care of the arrangements.



