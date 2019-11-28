Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary C. Martin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Mary was born into a loving Irish family on Dec. 22, 1929, to Mary (Lavelle) and Patrick Cadigan, who had settled in Holyoke, Massachusetts, after emigrating from County Mayo, Ireland. She was the loving wife of Daniel J. Martin for 63 years, until his passing in 2013. She was a devoted mother to her six children and began spoiling her grandchildren as soon as they arrived. Because Dan was a career officer in the U.S. Air Force, the growing family moved several times early on. Mary was proud to be an Air Force wife and kept her family together while Dan was away during two wars: Korea and Vietnam. When Dan was assigned to ROTC at UConn, they decided to make Connecticut their permanent home. They settled in Mansfield and later in Ashford, and South Windsor. Mary, who was affectionately known by the nickname "Moo", enjoyed being a homemaker, was an excellent cook, an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed crafts and woodworking and was the go-to person for household repairs. At age 48, she decided to go to college, and graduated with honors from Eastern Connecticut State University in 1982, with a double major in accounting and literature. She became a tax whiz for hire, but also a devoted volunteer who kept the books for several organizations. Most recently, she was the treasurer of the Friends of the South Windsor Library. She initiated the dictionary project at that library, and was proud to help deliver dictionaries to all the third graders in South Windsor over many years. In retirement, Mary and Dan began travelling throughout the U.S. and Canada and made an epic trip to Ireland and Great Britain where they met many of their cousins.



Moo is survived by her six children and their families, Barbara and Thomas LaFlesh of South Windham, Kevin and Susan Martin of Avon, Brian and Suzanne Martin of Wilmette, Illinois, Daniel Sean Martin and Angela Caruso of Manchester, Barry and Ann Martin of Farmington, and Stephen T. Martin of San Francisco, California. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy O'Connell of Whispering Pines, North Carolina; her sister-in-law, Helen Cadigan of Holyoke; and her brother-in-law, Thomas J. Martin of Chicopee, Massachusetts. She leaves her adored grandchildren, Jennifer Martin, Patrick Martin, Molly LaFlesh, Annie Martin, Michael Martin, Catherine Martin as well as her beloved step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother John Cadigan of Holyoke; and her grandson, Barry Martin.



A memorial celebration of her life will be scheduled on a future date.



Memorial donations may be made to: ECSU Foundation, attn: Joseph McGann, 83 Windham St, Willimantic CT 06226 (Vets Scholarship in memo line) or online



https://www.easternct.edu/give/give-to-eastern.html



For condolences, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Mary C. Martin, cherished mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend, on Nov. 26, 2019, at the age of 89.Mary was born into a loving Irish family on Dec. 22, 1929, to Mary (Lavelle) and Patrick Cadigan, who had settled in Holyoke, Massachusetts, after emigrating from County Mayo, Ireland. She was the loving wife of Daniel J. Martin for 63 years, until his passing in 2013. She was a devoted mother to her six children and began spoiling her grandchildren as soon as they arrived. Because Dan was a career officer in the U.S. Air Force, the growing family moved several times early on. Mary was proud to be an Air Force wife and kept her family together while Dan was away during two wars: Korea and Vietnam. When Dan was assigned to ROTC at UConn, they decided to make Connecticut their permanent home. They settled in Mansfield and later in Ashford, and South Windsor. Mary, who was affectionately known by the nickname "Moo", enjoyed being a homemaker, was an excellent cook, an accomplished seamstress, enjoyed crafts and woodworking and was the go-to person for household repairs. At age 48, she decided to go to college, and graduated with honors from Eastern Connecticut State University in 1982, with a double major in accounting and literature. She became a tax whiz for hire, but also a devoted volunteer who kept the books for several organizations. Most recently, she was the treasurer of the Friends of the South Windsor Library. She initiated the dictionary project at that library, and was proud to help deliver dictionaries to all the third graders in South Windsor over many years. In retirement, Mary and Dan began travelling throughout the U.S. and Canada and made an epic trip to Ireland and Great Britain where they met many of their cousins.Moo is survived by her six children and their families, Barbara and Thomas LaFlesh of South Windham, Kevin and Susan Martin of Avon, Brian and Suzanne Martin of Wilmette, Illinois, Daniel Sean Martin and Angela Caruso of Manchester, Barry and Ann Martin of Farmington, and Stephen T. Martin of San Francisco, California. She is also survived by her sister, Nancy O'Connell of Whispering Pines, North Carolina; her sister-in-law, Helen Cadigan of Holyoke; and her brother-in-law, Thomas J. Martin of Chicopee, Massachusetts. She leaves her adored grandchildren, Jennifer Martin, Patrick Martin, Molly LaFlesh, Annie Martin, Michael Martin, Catherine Martin as well as her beloved step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother John Cadigan of Holyoke; and her grandson, Barry Martin.A memorial celebration of her life will be scheduled on a future date.Memorial donations may be made to: ECSU Foundation, attn: Joseph McGann, 83 Windham St, Willimantic CT 06226 (Vets Scholarship in memo line) or onlineFor condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close