Mary was born on Dec. 16, 1930, in New York, a daughter of the late Joseph and Marie (Ferraro) Trotta. Mary was a graduate of New Rochelle H.S. Class of 1950. She resided in New Rochelle, New York, most of her life and in Suffield for the past 10 years. Mary loved baseball, basketball, and playing cards.



She is survived by two nieces, Linda Taylor and husband John, and Christine Zarelli and husband Robert, all of New York. Besides her husband and parents, she was predeceased by several siblings and longtime best friend Diane Branch.



The family would like to extend special thanks to the staff at the Suffield by the River for the wonderful, kind and compassionate care that Mary received during her time there.



A time of gathering and reflections will he held on Friday, Nov. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, followed by a prayer service at 7 p.m. Interment will take place in Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 95 Kings Highway, New Rochelle.



Memorial donations in her memory maybe made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 505 8th Ave. No. 1103, New York, NY 10018.



Browne Memorial Chapels has been entrusted with arrangements.



