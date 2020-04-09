Mary C. (Distazio) Ramsey, 93, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.
Born in Enfield, daughter of the late John and Rose (Curcio) Distazio, she grew up in Enfield and moved to Somers in 1966. Mary retired from the former Somersville Mill where she worked on the woolen machines. She was a communicant of All Saints Church.
Her husband, Richard A. Ramsey, predeceased her in 2010. She leaves her beloved daughter, Cherie A. Ramsey of South Windsor; and her sister and brother in-law, Eleanor and Kenneth Devin. She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Albert, and Jerry Distazio; a sister, Sadie Petkis; and nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held in Somers Center Cemetery. There are no calling hours.
For online condolences, please visit
www.brownefuneralchapel.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 13, 2020