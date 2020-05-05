Mary Cara Marulli, 63, of Tolland, formerly of Enfield, beloved wife of Joseph F. Marulli, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, May 2, 2020.Born in Hartford, on April 23, 1957, she was the daughter of Evelyn (Griska) Caracoglia and the late Frank Caracoglia. During her working years, she worked for Casual Corners in Enfield and TJ Maxx, retiring as a store manager.Besides her beloved husband, Joe of Tolland; and her mother, Evelyn of Florida; she leaves three sisters, Fran, Evelyn, and Lucy of Florida; her brother, Peter Caracoglia of Tolland; her sister-in-law, Linda Marulli of Enfield; and her niece, Sarah Caracoglia. She was predeceased by her brother, Joseph Caracoglia.Services will be held private.Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit