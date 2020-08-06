1/1
Mary Colleen (MacDonald) Criniti
Mary Colleen (MacDonald) Criniti, 61, passed away unexpectedly on July 31 at her home in Tolland.

Due to the recent storm, the family would like relatives and friends to join them on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. Burial will be held privately.

Colleen will be deeply missed by her husband, children, family, and friends. She was a bright light and life of the party that was taken too soon.

For online condolences, please visit

www.pietrasfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 6 to Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burke-Fortin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
76 Prospect Street
Rockville, CT 06066-3226
(860) 875-5490
August 6, 2020
Farewell Too Soon Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Taylor Gordon
August 6, 2020
May the God of all comfort strengthen the entire family during this time of sorrow. Always remember that God keeps in his memory those whom we lose because they are precious in his eyes. (Psalms 116:15)
S Chambers
August 4, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
August 4, 2020
Cathy Pajor
