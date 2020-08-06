Mary Colleen (MacDonald) Criniti, 61, passed away unexpectedly on July 31 at her home in Tolland.Due to the recent storm, the family would like relatives and friends to join them on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Burke-Fortin Funeral Home, 76 Prospect St., Rockville. Burial will be held privately.Colleen will be deeply missed by her husband, children, family, and friends. She was a bright light and life of the party that was taken too soon.For online condolences, please visit