Mary Collins Khen, 66, of Denton, North Carolina and East Windsor, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at the Glenn Kiser Hospice House in Salisbury, North Carolina.



Mary was born Oct. 26 1953, in Hartford, to Glenn and Jean Gadwah. She worked for many years as a school bus driver, then for the White Eagle Farm in East Windsor. Mary loved fishing and sharing her catch. She also played softball.



She is survived by her sons, Kevin and Alan Collins; and grandchildren, Ava and Mason; her siblings, Dean and Kay of Denton, Glenda of Missouri, Dennis and Jil of New Hampshire.



At this time there will be no services.



Briggs Funeral Home in Denton handled the arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store