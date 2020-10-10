Mary D. Polo, 78, of Vernon passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. She was born and raised in Stafford, daughter of the late Arthur and Edith (Peirolo) Polios.Mary graduated from Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and worked there as a nurse for many years. She was also a member of Grace Episcopal Church.Mary is survived by her son, Thomas Polo, and his wife, Kara; two granddaughters, Ashla and Abigail; and sister-in-law Deborah Polios. She was predeceased by her brother, William Polios.A calling hour will be held on Friday, Oct. 16, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home Inc., 51 E. Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a graveside service at 11 a.m. at Stafford Springs Cemetery, Monson Road, Stafford Springs.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 65, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.To leave a condolence online, or for directions, please visitwww.introvigne