Mary (Lucey) Donohue, 73, of Ellington, beloved wife for 52 years to James D. Donohue, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, from complications of A.L.S.Mary was born on April 14, 1947, in Albany, New York, daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Lucey. She was raised in New York, attended local schools, and had been a resident of Ellington for over 38 years. Prior to her retirement in 2015, Mary was employed as a paraprofessional with the Ellington Board of Education for over 25 years. She was a parishioner of St. Luke Church in Ellington, a 37-year member of the Ellington Women's Club, and she enjoyed playing board games and Wii bowling with her friends at the Ellington Senior Center. Mary was very creative and an artist, and was very talented when it came to home decorating. She also enjoyed spending time in her flower gardens. She and Jim traveled extensively to Ireland, Italy, France, and throughout the United States. They also enjoyed their annual trip to Isle of Palms, South Carolina.In addition to her husband Jim, she leaves her two children, Brian Donohue and his wife, Lauren, of South Windsor, and Megan Glunt and her husband, Matt, also of South Windsor; her two cherished and beloved grandchildren, Elise and Elliott Glunt; her brother, Joseph Lucey Jr. of Waterford, New York; her sister, Jane Miller of Esperance, New York; and a niece and nephew; her mother-in-law, Dorothy Donohue, and a brother-in-law, Kevin Donohue, both of Troy, New York.The family would like to extend their gratitude to the Hospital for Special Care, in particular Dr. Charles Whitaker and staff. The family would also like to thank A Caring Hand, especially Rebecca, as well as the ECHN Visiting Nurses Association.All are welcome to attend a socially-distanced graveside service at the Ellington Center Cemetery, 96 Maple St. in Ellington on Saturday, Nov. 28, at 10 a.m. Due to COVID-19 there are no calling hours, however a memorial Mass will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the A.L.S. Association of CT, 4 Oxford Road, Milford, CT 06460.Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit