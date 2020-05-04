Mary Dorothy Dukett (Daly), Mom, Mimi, Aunt Dot, passed away peacefully at her home at the age of 73 years.Born to the late John and Mary Daly in Hartford in 1946, Mary grew up and lived in Manchester, before eventually moving to Columbia. Our mother was always busy, raising her two boys, working, and eventually going back to work after retirement. She was a cook at Bennet Middle School for numerous years and after retirement worked at the Penny Saver Thrift Shop until it closed. She thoroughly enjoyed her cohorts and recurring customers at the Penny Saver. Mom was a sports and music enthusiast watching her children and grandchildren on the playing fields, ice rinks, school concerts and school plays. She enjoyed the outdoors, riding her tractor, gardening, reading, and watching TV or doing yard work with her two grandsons. She led by example. There was never a job too large or too small that she would not tackle. Mom was a strong, determined, and fiercely independent woman who also loved the simpler things. We will miss her every day.She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph; and her granddaughter, Logan Mary. Mom was wonderfully devoted to and will be deeply missed by her two children, Shawn (Maureen) and Kevin (Nicole). She was a loving grandmother to Brendon and Colin who were the center of her world (Mimi loved you to the moon and back); and an aunt to several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her two brothers, Jack and Alan.Special thanks to the CT State Police and Columbia Volunteer Fire Department for rapidly attending to our mom during the pandemic we have been faced with over the past several weeks.A private family memorial will be held at West Street Cemetery, Columbia.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to, Columbia Volunteer Fire Department, 167 Route 66, P.O. Box 26, Columbia, CT 06237.To leave a memory or message of condolence, please visit