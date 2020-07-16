Mary E. Pikul, 94, of Windsor Locks, wife of the late John Pikul, entered into eternal rest peacefully with her family by her side at Hartford Hospital on Monday, July 13, 2020.She was one of nine children of the late William and Victoria (Gonshorak) Rendock. She was born in South Windsor on Aug. 17, 1925, but lived most of her life in Windsor Locks. She was a parishioner of St. Mary Church of Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish.Growing up, Mary worked on the family farm. She was an accomplished machinist working at Veeder-Root in Hartford in the early 1960s, then at Crouse-Hinds in Windsor Locks, retiring in 1989 after 25 years with the company.In her younger years, she enjoyed trips to Vermont with her husband on his hunting expeditions. She also enjoyed many senior bus trips throughout the Northeast and an occasional trip to California to visit one of her sisters.Mary was an avid bowler, duck pin, ten pin, and candle pin, winning many trophies. She was a big sports fan, watching golf and her favorite teams, including UConn men's and women's basketball, the New York Yankees, and the Brooklyn Nets. When she wasn't cheering for her favorite teams, she cheered at softball games her son Pete played in Windsor Locks, never missing a game. Some of the other hobbies she enjoyed were crocheting and knitting, especially making afghans and hats for cancer patients.She loved doing all sorts of puzzles to pass the time and had a wonderful collection of small lighthouses. She was a wonderful cook, too, making Polish dishes that everyone enjoyed. Mary provided the family with many wonderful memories at holiday gatherings, birthday parties, and cookouts at her house. She cherished her beloved collie, Lady, which she nurtured from a puppy to full grown. She was considered by the family to be the most wonderful Mom, Grammy, and Bobchi.Mary is survived by four children, Ann Poirier and her husband, Paul, of Windsor Locks, June Bubar of Agawam, Massachusetts, Susan Lynch and her partner, Carl Longley, of Holyoke, Massachusetts, and Pete Pikul and his wife, Cindy, of Windsor Locks; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; two great-great granddaughters; and several nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind three special friends, Sadie Munson, Rosalie Spalluto, and Irene Betts. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by three brothers, John, Stanley, and Theodore Rendock; five sisters, Stella Myjak, Amelia Jung, Julia Pepka, Helen Pikul, and Sophie Adams; and a son-in-law, Randall Bubar.Visitation hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 17, 2020, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A procession will form at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at Windsor Locks Funeral Home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church of Mary, Gate of Heaven Parish in Windsor Locks. Committal will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Social distancing and face coverings/masks are required for all visitors for the wake and Mass.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Gate of Heaven Parish, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks, 06096 or to the Windsor Locks Lions Ambulance Fund, P.O. Box 105, Windsor Locks, CT 06096.To leave online condolences, please visit