Let the memory of me to be a happy one! Mary E. (Renn) Raimo, 93, of South Windsor and formerly of Manchester, beloved wife of the late Fred R. J. Raimo, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at her home.



Mary was born July 27, 1925, in Manchester and was the daughter of the late Daniel F. and Esther (Gustafson) Renn. She graduated from St. James School in Manchester in 1939 and from Mount St. Joseph Academy in West Hartford in 1943. She moved to South Windsor in 1957.



In 1981, Mary retired from United Technologies Corp. as an executive legal secretary after more than 38 years. She was a volunteer at Manchester Memorial Hospital for many years, a member of the hospital's auxiliary, and a member of the Manchester Historical Society. Mary enjoyed knitting, reading, crossword and jigsaw puzzles, and making Swedish cardamom coffee buns and Italian pizzelles. She was the proud benefactor of the memorial monument in the J1 Veteran's Section of East Cemetery. The monument was dedicated July 4, 1999.



Mary leaves behind many nieces and nephews, Daniel F. Renn and his wife, Lori, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Dede Renn Zotta and her husband, Michael, of Manchester, Timothy Renn of Valatie, New York, Betsy McAleer and her husband, Michael, of Bloomfield, Mary Lou Kupchunos and her husband, Walter, of Osprey, Florida, Collins Johnston and his wife, Ann, of Manchester, Margaret "Peggy" Johnston of Ellington; her stepson, Joseph Raimo and his wife, Tomasa, of Surprise, Arizona; two sisters-in-law, Claire Renn of Valatie and Phyllis Raimo; her dear friend, Chris Passera of Colchester; and many Raimo nieces and nephews in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.



In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by four siblings, Daniel E. Renn, Andrew Renn, Ann Johnston, and Peggy Brown; and two cousins, Kathryn Madden Olson and Alice Madden.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday April 3, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.



A funeral service will be celebrated Thursday April 4, at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in East Cemetery, Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Manchester Memorial Hospital Women's Auxiliary or Manchester Historical Society, 106 Hartford Road, Manchester, CT 06040.



400 Main Street

Manchester , CT 06040

