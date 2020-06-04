Mary E. Russo, 73, of Manchester, passed away on May 28, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of 50 years of George J. Russo Sr.Mary was born on April 29, 1947, in Brighton, Massachusetts, the daughter of Thomas and Anna (Sheridan) Learned, graduated from Our Ladies High School, Newton, Massachusetts, Class of 1966, and moved to Connecticut in 1972. She worked as comptroller at Crestfield Convalescent Home for 23 years. Mary enjoyed traveling through Europe and the United States, but her favorite memories were the summer vacations on Cape Cod. In her retirement, Mary enjoyed golfing and gardening. Mary loved spending time with George working in their beautiful backyard gardens and being a member of the Perennial Planters Club of Manchester. In 2009 her gardens were featured as part of the Perennial Planters Summer Garden Tour. A truly loving and caring person, her greatest joy was spending time with her wonderful children and grandchildren. Mary enjoyed hosting many Thanksgiving dinners celebrated at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was a dedicated hockey Mom and Nana after spending countless hours following her sons, grandson, and granddaughter to many ice rinks. Wherever her children and grandchildren were competing or performing Mary wanted to be there to support them right up until her final days. She was also a communicant of St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish.Besides her husband, George, Mary is survived by her son, George Jr. and his wife, Michelle, of Duxbury, Massachusetts, and their children, Andrew and Kyleigh; her son, Michael and his wife, Nicole, of Andover, and their children, Ryan and Caitlyn; and her beloved daughter, Anne Russo of Manchester, who was a dedicated daughter and caretaker in Mary's final months; two brothers, Richard Learned, Joseph Learned and his wife, Jeanne, of Tamworth, New Hampshire; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Thomas Learned of Port Charlotte, Florida.A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, June 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 15 Maplewood Ave., (North American Martyrs Parish) East Hartford, followed by entombment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Glastonbury.The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of arrangements. For online condolences please visitIn lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions be made to Harry and Helen Gray Cancer Center, 79 Retreat Ave., Hartford, CT 06106.