Mary Eastwood, 89, of Manchester, beloved wife of the late James Eastwood, passed away Tuesday April 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital.



Born in Manchester, she was the daughter of the late Frank Donadio and Margaret (Salvatore) Donadio. Mary graduated from Manchester High School and then attended Middlesex School of Nursing, where she received her degree in Nursing. Mary worked for a family medical practice in Manchester for 20 years. She was a dedicated and committed nurse and loved her work. Mary was completely devoted to and loved her parents and her extended family deeply. She had many pastimes that we all know her for, the love of her bears, Raymond & Michelle; her involvement with her high school reunions; a great story teller; visiting her many special places throughout Manchester to brighten someone's day; taking her mom (aunt Mag) for a cup of coffee at Shady Glen. She was always there to help if someone needed it. She was constantly on the go and enjoying life to its fullest. Mary spent the last years of her life as a resident at The Village at Buckland Court in South Windsor and sadly was taken by the COVID-19 pandemic.



A private graveside service for the family will be held at East Cemetery, Manchester. Her family will celebrate her life with a memorial mass later this year. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. For online condolences please visit



