Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071

Mary Elena Horvath, 80, of Westerly, Rhode Island, beloved wife of John L. Horvath III, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, with her family continually by her bedside.



She was born in New York City, New York, the daughter of Michael and Stella Soriero, and moved to Moosup, where she lived until her marriage to John, which spanned 60 years. She is the proud mother of three daughters, Kimberly Rossi of Washington State, Christine Horvath of Willimantic, and Karen Dupuis of Ashford; and five grandchildren, Kristen Horvath, who resided and helped with her husband in her care, and Matthew Rossi, Madison Rossi, Travis Dupuis, and Trevor Dupuis.



Mary spent 40 years as a resident of her beloved home in Somers where she thoroughly enjoyed her work as secretary to the principal at the Mable Avery Middle School and later as secretary to the high school principal. She was instrumental in helping to establish an office union at the school. She was an active member of All Saints Church as well as being a team member in the Marriage Encounter movement.



Her family will receive friends on Sunday, March 15, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers. A private memorial will be held at a later date.



For online condolences, please visit



www.somersfuneralhome.com







