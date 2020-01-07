Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elinor Reed Uppling. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Elinor Reed Uppling, 98, of Manchester, wife of the late Rupert F. Uppling, died on Jan. 4, 2020, in Vernon, where she was a short-term resident of Vernon Manor.



Mary was born in South Bristol, New York in 1921. She attended a local one-room schoolhouse (Grades 1-8) and graduated from Naples High School in 1938. In 1941, she graduated from The New York State School of Agriculture in Canton (SUNY) with an associate's degree in home economics. In 1942, Mary was offered a managerial position at the Maple Hill Restaurant in Hartford. Soon after moving to Hartford, she met Rupert at a YMCA dance. They were engaged on Valentine's Day 1943 and were married on March 30th after a short engagement.



Looking for a good place to raise a family, Rupert and Mary moved to Manchester. It was her home for 74 years. She worked as a caterer out of her home before she was hired by the town of Manchester's Board of Education, first in 1959 as cafeteria manager at Manchester High School and promoted in 1961 to manager of cafeteria services for all public schools in Manchester. She retired in 1989.



Mary was a woman of faith. She joined Center Congregational Church in 1951 where she was always an active member. She was a Sunday school teacher, church council member, and served on many different committees through the years with a special passion for mission outreach and women's ministries. She was a member of Grace Group, Center Church Red Hats Chapter of the Red Hat Society, and Center Church Women.



First and foremost was her love for her family! Other loves included travel, reading, and baking. She loved music and played the piano quite well. When the Manchester Senior Center sponsored a "From Memory to Memoir" writing class, Mary participated and was part of two books of essays that were published by the class under the tutelage of Susan Omilian.



Mary leaves behind a daughter, Roberta (Birdi Uppling) Macaro and her husband, Bruce, of Coventry; a son, Kenneth Uppling and his wife, Nikki, of Willington; three grandchildren, Rachel Macaro Banks and her husband, Kenny, of Reidville, South Carolina, Zachary Uppling and his wife, Kristie, of Hebron, and Susan Uppling of Lone Tree, Colorado; and one great-grandchild, Marisa Mucha and her partner, JT Garrett, of Raleigh, North Carolina. She is also survived by her sisters, Janice (Reed) Alvaro of Canandaigua, New York, and Linda (Reed) Wilcox of Easton, Maryland; and her sister-in-law, Joyce (Brocklebank) Reed of Canandaigua. She was close to her nieces and nephews, grandnieces and nephews, and her great-grand nieces and-nephews.



Celebrating her family and friends, she made sure that everyone got a birthday card on their special day!



She was predeceased by her parents, J. Albert and Margaret (Richards) Reed; two brothers, Arthur Reed and Robert Reed; a sister, Shirley Reed; a stepdaughter and her husband, Madeline (Uppling) and Matt Jacobs; and her brother-in-law, Joel Wilcox.



A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 11 a.m. at Center Congregational Church, 11 Center St., Manchester. Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 10, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester. A committal service at Buckland Cemetery, Manchester, will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Center Congregational Church, 11 Center St. Manchester, CT 06040.



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







