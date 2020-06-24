Mary Elizabeth (Mobley) Bertelsen, 98, of Waynesboro, Virginia, died on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Summit Square Retirement Community, where she had been a resident for 13 years. She was the wife of the late Bert I. Bertelsen.She was born in Mt. Vernon, Illinois, on March 26, 1922, daughter of the late John Hector Mobley and Kathie Leta (Cornelius) Mobley. Mary resided for much of her adult life with her husband, Bert, and children, Carol and Bruce, in Ellington. She was a graduate of the New Mexico State Teachers College High School in 1939 and received an Associate of Science degree from Manchester Community College, Manchester, in 1976. She served as the librarian at the Hall Memorial Library for over 10 years and was active in other community activities including serving as a leader of the Ellington Brownies and Girls Scouts. In later years, she was active with the Ellington Senior Center where she enjoyed such activities as tai chi and group travels.In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her two brothers, John Edwin Mobley and Charles Mobley. Mary is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Bruce and Jean Bertelsen of Roseland, Virginia; a daughter and son-in-law, Carol and Alan Hanson of Woodstock, Georgia; and six grandchildren and their spouses, Erika and James Gray, Boyd and Michelle Hanson, Sandy Hanson, and Luke Hanson, all of Georgia; and Gregory Bertelsen of Washington, D.C., and Sara and Todd Smith of St. Paul, Minnesota; and six great-grandchildren.Private family services will be held.Memorials may be sent to the Summit Square Retirement Community, 501 Oak Ave., Waynesboro, VA 22980.The family wishes to express their deep appreciation for the care and friendships Mary enjoyed while at Summit Square.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Waynesboro Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting