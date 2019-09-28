Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Leslie. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Funeral service 9:15 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Bridget Church 80 Main St Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Mary was born in Springfield, May 16, 1944. A lifelong enthusiastic learner, she graduated second in her high school class at Commerce High School and moved on to work at Mass Mutual. It was there that her 55-year-long love story began.



She married Bill in February 1964 and the pair quickly grew their family. Eventually settling in Manchester in 1971, they became active members of Saint Bridget Church, gifting their children a strong faith in God and a legacy of life in service to others.



As her children started to leave the nest, Mary began contributing her time and energy to the clients of The Catholic Bookstore in Hartford. She worked there for several years before retiring and finding another love - golf. Mary was president of the Minnechaug Ladies Golf League in Glastonbury for a spell, and she was always happy to recall her Hole-in-One on the 8th if asked.



Mary joins in heaven her parents, William and Helen; her three siblings, Jerry, Shirley, and Beverly; and many cherished friends and family. She shall watch over all those she leaves behind, especially her beloved husband, William Henry "Hank" Leslie III; son, William Henry Leslie IV, daughter-in-love, Cathy Jo, granddaughters, Naomi Casandra and Georgea Rae; son, Joseph Arthur Leslie, grandsons, Joseph Jr., Jack William, and Jason James; daughter, Margaret "Meg" Helen Warren (Leslie), son-in-love, Daniel, granddaughter, Caroline Mary, grandson, Michael Kenneth; daughter, Beth Andrea Leslie; daughter, Rachel Elaine Kenyon (Leslie), son-in-love, William, granddaughters, Kristina Marie, Theia Watrous, and Rachel Margaret.



Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 30, at 9:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester.



Family and friends may call at the funeral home Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m.



Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.



In lieu of flowers, Mary graciously requested donations to be made on her behalf to Saint Vincent de Paul Society via



http://svdpusa.plannedgiving.org/giving/5.html



For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com



Mary Elizabeth "Liz" Leslie (Joslyn), 75, of Manchester, went home to God Sept. 26, 2019, surrounded by her family.Mary was born in Springfield, May 16, 1944. A lifelong enthusiastic learner, she graduated second in her high school class at Commerce High School and moved on to work at Mass Mutual. It was there that her 55-year-long love story began.She married Bill in February 1964 and the pair quickly grew their family. Eventually settling in Manchester in 1971, they became active members of Saint Bridget Church, gifting their children a strong faith in God and a legacy of life in service to others.As her children started to leave the nest, Mary began contributing her time and energy to the clients of The Catholic Bookstore in Hartford. She worked there for several years before retiring and finding another love - golf. Mary was president of the Minnechaug Ladies Golf League in Glastonbury for a spell, and she was always happy to recall her Hole-in-One on the 8th if asked.Mary joins in heaven her parents, William and Helen; her three siblings, Jerry, Shirley, and Beverly; and many cherished friends and family. She shall watch over all those she leaves behind, especially her beloved husband, William Henry "Hank" Leslie III; son, William Henry Leslie IV, daughter-in-love, Cathy Jo, granddaughters, Naomi Casandra and Georgea Rae; son, Joseph Arthur Leslie, grandsons, Joseph Jr., Jack William, and Jason James; daughter, Margaret "Meg" Helen Warren (Leslie), son-in-love, Daniel, granddaughter, Caroline Mary, grandson, Michael Kenneth; daughter, Beth Andrea Leslie; daughter, Rachel Elaine Kenyon (Leslie), son-in-love, William, granddaughters, Kristina Marie, Theia Watrous, and Rachel Margaret.Funeral services will be held Monday, Sept. 30, at 9:15 a.m. from the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center Street, Manchester, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main St., Manchester.Family and friends may call at the funeral home Sunday, Sept. 29, from 4 to 7 p.m.Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.In lieu of flowers, Mary graciously requested donations to be made on her behalf to Saint Vincent de Paul Society viaFor online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close