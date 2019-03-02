Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Ellen (Langevain) McDonald. View Sign

Mary Ellen (Langevain) McDonald passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2019, and joined her beloved husband, Robert William McDonald, in Eternal Rest.



Mary was born to Esther (Harrington) and Clarence (Charles) Langevain in Lynn, Massachusetts, in 1942. She was raised on the little island of Nahant outside of Boston where she enjoyed a memory-filled postwar childhood of the fifties. Her brother, Larry, fondly called her "Sis' and the nickname was used by all. She embarked upon a nursing career at the Lynn Hospital School of Nursing in 1963 where she met her lifelong friends Julia (Kilroy) Hoinoski and Mary Joyce. She married her teenage sweetheart "Bobby' March 6, 1965, and set off on an adventure as an Air Force wife. The couple made homes in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida before settling in Connecticut. They were blessed with five children in rapid succession, including surprise twins to complete the set. Mary was a Girl Scout her entire life. As an adult she gave generously of her time as a troop leader, cookie chairman, service unit chairman, and her favorite role as a diversity educator in the Green Circle program. Her service was recognized by the Archdioceses of Hartford with the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton award. She also gave her time as a den mother for her son Ed's Cub Scout pack.



Throughout her life, Mary had a love of sewing shared by her daughter Jane. She often made her own clothing as a young woman and enjoyed the art of heirloom sewing. She was an extremely talented seamstress and she volunteered her sewing to the Felician Sisters Convent. She crafted habits worn by the sisters for an audience with His Holiness St. John Paul II.



Mary is survived by a son, Edward McDonald, and four daughters, Ellen Gallegos and husband, Jerry of New Mexico, Jane Bessette of Massachusetts, Jeanne Louks and husband, Shane of South Carolina, and Janet DeGreenia and husband, Timothy of Connecticut. She said she wanted to give her children wings, she just didn't know how far they would fly! Mary is also survived by her brother Charles Lawrence (Larry) Langevain; her beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Nichole, Megan, Krysta, Kandra, Kyle, Victoria, Timothy, and Tyler; and great-granddaughter Rowan; and many dear nieces and nephews. She enjoyed a special and close relationship with her McDonald family. She is predeceased by her husband; both her parents; sister-in-law Donna (Hudson) Langevain; and her beloved godmother Mary Lane (Sweetie) Bradshaw. She will finally return home to rest in Nahant, so dear to her heart.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Wednesday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Rd., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Girl Scouts of Connecticut at



www.gsofct.org



For online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit



www.leetestevens.com







Mary Ellen (Langevain) McDonald passed away peacefully at home on March 1, 2019, and joined her beloved husband, Robert William McDonald, in Eternal Rest.Mary was born to Esther (Harrington) and Clarence (Charles) Langevain in Lynn, Massachusetts, in 1942. She was raised on the little island of Nahant outside of Boston where she enjoyed a memory-filled postwar childhood of the fifties. Her brother, Larry, fondly called her "Sis' and the nickname was used by all. She embarked upon a nursing career at the Lynn Hospital School of Nursing in 1963 where she met her lifelong friends Julia (Kilroy) Hoinoski and Mary Joyce. She married her teenage sweetheart "Bobby' March 6, 1965, and set off on an adventure as an Air Force wife. The couple made homes in Arizona, Massachusetts, and Florida before settling in Connecticut. They were blessed with five children in rapid succession, including surprise twins to complete the set. Mary was a Girl Scout her entire life. As an adult she gave generously of her time as a troop leader, cookie chairman, service unit chairman, and her favorite role as a diversity educator in the Green Circle program. Her service was recognized by the Archdioceses of Hartford with the St. Elizabeth Ann Seton award. She also gave her time as a den mother for her son Ed's Cub Scout pack.Throughout her life, Mary had a love of sewing shared by her daughter Jane. She often made her own clothing as a young woman and enjoyed the art of heirloom sewing. She was an extremely talented seamstress and she volunteered her sewing to the Felician Sisters Convent. She crafted habits worn by the sisters for an audience with His Holiness St. John Paul II.Mary is survived by a son, Edward McDonald, and four daughters, Ellen Gallegos and husband, Jerry of New Mexico, Jane Bessette of Massachusetts, Jeanne Louks and husband, Shane of South Carolina, and Janet DeGreenia and husband, Timothy of Connecticut. She said she wanted to give her children wings, she just didn't know how far they would fly! Mary is also survived by her brother Charles Lawrence (Larry) Langevain; her beloved grandchildren, Sarah, Nichole, Megan, Krysta, Kandra, Kyle, Victoria, Timothy, and Tyler; and great-granddaughter Rowan; and many dear nieces and nephews. She enjoyed a special and close relationship with her McDonald family. She is predeceased by her husband; both her parents; sister-in-law Donna (Hudson) Langevain; and her beloved godmother Mary Lane (Sweetie) Bradshaw. She will finally return home to rest in Nahant, so dear to her heart.Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family on Wednesday, March 6, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield.A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary will be celebrated on Thursday, March 7, at 10 a.m. at Holy Family Church, 23 Simon Rd., Enfield. Please meet at the church. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions in memory of Mary may be made to the Girl Scouts of Connecticut atFor online expressions of sympathy or directions, please visit Funeral Home Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels

61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 749-2244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close