Mary Ellen "Meg" (Gogulski) Schon, 55, of West Suffield passed away in the home she grew up in on March 14, 2020.



She was born on Oct. 15, 1964, the daughter of the late Henry "Dutch" Gogulski and Dorothy (Krayeski) Gogulski. She was a graduate of Suffield High School, Class of 1982, where she was Magazine Captain. She attended the State University of New York (SUNY) Plattsburgh for two years. She enjoyed walking, swimming, listening to music, baking birthday cakes, and riding roller coasters. When younger, she enjoyed camping and was an avid and excellent skier. She had a strong passion for animals, especially her dear cats. She worked in the travel and fast-food industries before her longterm health challenges led to her being on disability. She spent the last months of her life with and helping her sons.



She is survived by her sons Wilhelm "Greg" Schon and Nicholas Schon; Aunt Frances Papuga; and many cousins. She also leaves her boyfriend, Rob. She was predeceased by her brother, William John "Billy" Gogulski; her ex-husband, Wilhelm Michael Schon; godmother, Florence (Brunton) Gleba; godfather, Charles Gogulski; three first cousins; four aunts; four uncles, and their beloved spouses from her mother's side; as well as three aunts, six uncles, and their beloved spouses from her father's side of the family.



A memorial celebration will be scheduled after the end of the current health emergency.



Donations may be made to Suffield Community Aid.







Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 2 to Apr. 6, 2020

