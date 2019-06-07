Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Memorial Gathering 9:00 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Saint Margaret Mary Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mary F. (Hoar) Armata, 90 of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Theodore S. Armata died peacefully on June 4, 2019, at Woodlake of Tolland surrounded by her family.



She was born on July 7, 1928, in Holyoke, Massachusetts. She was married to the love of her life, Theodore S. Armata, on Oct. 23, 1950. Mary had lived in South Windsor for the past 55 years. Mary and her daughter co-owned and operated the Colonial Country Store for the past 40 years. Mary and Ted traveled the world together and shared many fond memories of their adventures including dinner with the Queen of England, and a private audience with the Pope. She loved her Irish heritage and always enjoyed the opportunity for a mutton pie. Her humor always brought a smile to everyone's face. She enjoyed family get-togethers, shopping, decorating, and hosting friends and family for the holidays. Mary loved spoiling her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Margaret Mary Church.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Susan Young and husband, Robert, of Manchester; her sons, Todge Armata and wife, Janet, of South Windsor, and David Armata and wife, Ginny, of Vernon; her grandchildren, Michael Young and wife, Cara, Sarah Burnham and husband, Jeff, Mathew Young and wife, Valery, Jennifer Sevigny and husband, Jeff, and Steven Armata. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Dominic, Lilly, Zachary, Quinn, Emmitt, Elliott, Jaxson, and Joelee. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Frances Fitzgerald, Helen Harrington, Eleanor Valencia, and Jeanne Armata; her brothers-in-law, Alfred Durocher, Jack Armata and wife, Barbara; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Frances, John, and James Hoar, and Carol Durocher; and her brothers-in-law, Frank Armata, Jack Fitzgerald, and Buzzie Harrington.



Her family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.



Family and friends may gather on Monday, June 10, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. at Saint Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Woodlake of Tolland for their love and assistance with Mary's care.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ORTV in support of the daily television Mass, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712, or Polycystic Kidney Disease at



www.pkdcure.org



Please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



for online condolences.







Mary F. (Hoar) Armata, 90 of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Theodore S. Armata died peacefully on June 4, 2019, at Woodlake of Tolland surrounded by her family.She was born on July 7, 1928, in Holyoke, Massachusetts. She was married to the love of her life, Theodore S. Armata, on Oct. 23, 1950. Mary had lived in South Windsor for the past 55 years. Mary and her daughter co-owned and operated the Colonial Country Store for the past 40 years. Mary and Ted traveled the world together and shared many fond memories of their adventures including dinner with the Queen of England, and a private audience with the Pope. She loved her Irish heritage and always enjoyed the opportunity for a mutton pie. Her humor always brought a smile to everyone's face. She enjoyed family get-togethers, shopping, decorating, and hosting friends and family for the holidays. Mary loved spoiling her five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. She was a longtime parishioner of Saint Margaret Mary Church.Mary is survived by her daughter, Susan Young and husband, Robert, of Manchester; her sons, Todge Armata and wife, Janet, of South Windsor, and David Armata and wife, Ginny, of Vernon; her grandchildren, Michael Young and wife, Cara, Sarah Burnham and husband, Jeff, Mathew Young and wife, Valery, Jennifer Sevigny and husband, Jeff, and Steven Armata. She was blessed with eight great-grandchildren, Dominic, Lilly, Zachary, Quinn, Emmitt, Elliott, Jaxson, and Joelee. She also leaves her sisters-in-law, Frances Fitzgerald, Helen Harrington, Eleanor Valencia, and Jeanne Armata; her brothers-in-law, Alfred Durocher, Jack Armata and wife, Barbara; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Frances, John, and James Hoar, and Carol Durocher; and her brothers-in-law, Frank Armata, Jack Fitzgerald, and Buzzie Harrington.Her family will receive friends on Sunday, June 9, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor.Family and friends may gather on Monday, June 10, at 9 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10 a.m. at Saint Margaret Mary Church. Burial will follow at Wapping Cemetery.The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Woodlake of Tolland for their love and assistance with Mary's care.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to ORTV in support of the daily television Mass, 15 Peach Orchard Road, Prospect, CT 06712, or Polycystic Kidney Disease atPlease visitfor online condolences. Published in Journal Inquirer from June 7 to June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close