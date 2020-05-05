Mary F. (Sullivan) LaBianca, 52, of Enfield, suddenly lost her brave and courageous battle on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.Born in Hartford, daughter of the late Francis and Regina (Sopelak) Sullivan, she grew up in Hartford and was a 1985 graduate of Northwest Catholic High School. She then went on to receive her bachelor's degree in business in 1989 from American International College. Mary owned and operated the Teddy Time Day Care for 20 years and also worked for Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. in the account management department. She was a member of the Alumni Association of AIC, enjoyed touring wineries, camping on the weekend, and scrapbooking with her friends. Most importantly she loved being around her friends and family that were so dear to her.She leaves behind her soulmate and husband of 30 years, Mark A. LaBianca; a daughter, Kathryn C. LaBianca and longtime boyfriend, Mitchell Rhodes, a son and his wife, Mark D. and Carolyn LaBianca, all of Enfield; two grandsons, Dominic and Vincenzo LaBianca; a brother, Michael Sullivan and his son, Gunner Sullivan, of North Carolina; and a sister, Laurie Molton and her children, Corey, Camille, and Courtney Moulton of Tennessee. In addition she leaves, Larry and Diane LaBianca; his twin brother, Michael and Jennifer LaBianca, their children, Mick LaBianca and Kayla Keane; Terri and Robert Neal, their children, Ryan, Kyle, and Daniel Neal.She was the glue to her family and was the most selfless and loving person you could ever meet. If you were lucky enough to know her and receive one her hugs, you knew exactly how special she was. She was one of a kind, and will forever be in our hearts.All services will be private and Browne Memorial Chapels is assisting the family. For online condolences please visit