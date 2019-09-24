Mary (Wallbillich) Getty, 64, of Vernon, died unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at home.
Mary was born in Syracuse, New York, July 8, 1955, the daughter of Andrew R. Wallbillich and the late Mary (Denick) Wallbillich. She grew up in Vernon and graduated from Rockville High School. Mary was a member of First Lutheran Church in Ellington and had recently attended services at Trinity Lutheran in Vernon. Her family and friends were very special to her.
Along with her father, Andrew of Vernon, she leaves her children, Shannon Getty of Vernon and Brandon Getty of Stuart, Florida; her brothers, David Wallbillich and his wife, Sharon, of Vernon, and Michael Wallbillich of Vernon; and her grandson, Alex Cortes of Vernon.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Sept. 28, 11 a.m., at First Lutheran Church, 154 Orchard St., Ellington. Burial will be private at the request of her family.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 24 to Sept. 28, 2019