Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Mary Gianinoto, 88, of Tolland, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was the widow of the late Angelo Gianinoto.



Mary was born in 1931 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the daughter to the late Salvatore and Rose (Cane) Grillo. She was a lifelong resident of Connecticut. She was a talented cook, and enjoyed art and making floral arrangements. Mary loved to go shopping and was a bargain hunter. She will be remembered as a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She always put her children first and enjoyed time spent with her family, especially their summers in Cape Cod.



Mary is survived by her four children, Gary Gianinoto and his wife, Darlene, of Ellington, Steven Gianinoto of East Windsor, Jeffrey Gianinoto and his wife, Frances Figueroa, of East Hampton, and Angela Gallerani and her husband, Brian, of Somers; a sister, Edith Costanzo of New York; grandchildren, Carly, Erika, Jessica, Steven, Spencer, Kassandra, Olivia, Colin, Marisa, Alexa, Tony, and Angela; four beloved great-grandchildren, Gianna, Jack, Mason, and Aria; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Angelo, Mary was predeceased by her three brothers, John, Sam, and Peter Grillo.



Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Monday, April 22, from 10 to noon at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will begin at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Woodlake of Tolland for their care and compassion.



Donations in memory of Mary may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



To leave online condolences please visit



www.leetestevens.com







Mary Gianinoto, 88, of Tolland, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. She was the widow of the late Angelo Gianinoto.Mary was born in 1931 in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the daughter to the late Salvatore and Rose (Cane) Grillo. She was a lifelong resident of Connecticut. She was a talented cook, and enjoyed art and making floral arrangements. Mary loved to go shopping and was a bargain hunter. She will be remembered as a dedicated and loving mother and grandmother. She always put her children first and enjoyed time spent with her family, especially their summers in Cape Cod.Mary is survived by her four children, Gary Gianinoto and his wife, Darlene, of Ellington, Steven Gianinoto of East Windsor, Jeffrey Gianinoto and his wife, Frances Figueroa, of East Hampton, and Angela Gallerani and her husband, Brian, of Somers; a sister, Edith Costanzo of New York; grandchildren, Carly, Erika, Jessica, Steven, Spencer, Kassandra, Olivia, Colin, Marisa, Alexa, Tony, and Angela; four beloved great-grandchildren, Gianna, Jack, Mason, and Aria; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Angelo, Mary was predeceased by her three brothers, John, Sam, and Peter Grillo.Relatives and friends may join the family for calling hours on Monday, April 22, from 10 to noon at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will begin at noon at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Woodlake of Tolland for their care and compassion.Donations in memory of Mary may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.To leave online condolences please visit Funeral Home Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels

61 South Road

Enfield , CT 06082

(860) 749-2244 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 19 to Apr. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.