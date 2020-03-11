Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary J. (Archetti) Piorkowski. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





She was born July 30, 1931, in Enfield. Mary was a graduate of Enfield High School. She proceeded to make her home in Enfield and resided in the community throughout her life. She was known for her "very tasty" Italian cooking.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Patricia Farrar of Vernon; her grandson, Corey Tumosa and his wife, Sherri, of Enfield; along with their two beautiful sons Parker and Hudson; her brother, Vincent "Jimmy" Archetti of Enfield; and many nieces and nephews.



The family would like to thank the staff at Parkway Pavilion Health and Rehabilitation Center and Trinity Health of New England Hospice Care for their compassionate and caring support.



Relatives and friends will gather at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, on Saturday, March 14, from noon to 2 p.m. followed by a prayer service. Burial will be private in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.



To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more info visit



www.brownememorialchapels.com



