Mary Jane (Baker) Rice (formerly Biggerstaff), 83 years old, a beloved mom, grandmother and friend, passed away peacefully on July 5, 2020, surrounded by her daughters, Jane and Linda.



Born and raised in Springfield, Mary Jane graduated from Commerce City High School. She was a member of the Rainbow Girls and Eastern Star in Springfield. Mary Jane resided in Suffield for many years until moving to Bradenton, Florida, where she enjoyed her retirement. In recent years, Mary Jane moved to Colorado to be nearer to family.



She leaves behind daughters Jane (Biggerstaff) Ertel and husband, Barry, Linda (Biggerstaff) Keyes and significant other, Andrew Bissland; additionally, two grandchildren, Daniel Ertel and wife, Rachel and Mariah Ertel. She also leaves behind her brother, Robert Baker, and sister-in-law, Rosemary; and many other loving family members. She was predeceased by a daughter, Lynn Marie.



Thank you to our family and friends for your love and support. A very special thank you to The Denver Hospice, Dr. Turner and all of the staff.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made online or mailed to The Denver Hospice, Attn: Development, 501 So. Cherry St., Suite 700, Denver, CO 80246.



Burial will be at the convenience of the family at Woodlawn Cemetery, Suffield. There will be no calling hours.





