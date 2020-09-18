Mary Kauffman, 87, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, died March 3, 2020, at Grand Strand Hospital in the presence of those who loved her.She lived in Enfield and Daytona Beach, Florida before settling in Myrtle Beach 11 years ago. She served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of the Korean War. She was an active and regular member of the South Strand Senior Center and the Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach.She is survived by her children, Warren D. and his wife, Cindy, of Myrtle Beach, Stephen and his wife, Anne, of Enfield, Wanda Schuetz of Bristol, and Sandra and husband, Scott Malcolm, of Uncasville; along with her companion Ernest Sibalich of Myrtle Beach. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren D. Kauffman; and son George; along with her two sisters and brother. Her 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren will remember her lovingly as "Grandma Sunshine."A Mass was held at the Church of the Resurrection in Surfside Beach. Committal services with military honors will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Hazardville Cemetery, Elm Street in Enfield.To leave online condolences, please visit