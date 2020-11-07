Mary (Kropf) Kehoe, 90, lovingly known as Ninny, passed away peacefully on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, at Marlborough Health and Rehabilitation (MHR).Mary was born in Hartford on July 5, 1930, to the late Joseph Kropf and Dolores (Hall) Burhans. Intelligent and ambitious, Mary graduated from East Hartford High School in 1947 and was editor of the school yearbook. On Feb. 9, 1952, she married the late Charles F. Kehoe Jr., and lived in South Windsor for several years before moving to Vernon to raise their five children.Mary spent many wonderful and memorable summer days with her family on Bashan Lake in East Haddam. Mary dedicated her life to serving others. She was a well-known and respected employee at SNET for over 20 years and was president of her local union. Throughout her lifetime she volunteered for a variety of organizations, including Civil Air Patrol, Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America, and Telephone Pioneers. She worked closely with the Mansfield Training Center and UConn Health entertaining and visiting children dressed as a clown.In addition, Mary had a lifelong devotion to the Catholic Church and spent several years teaching CCD. What gave Mary the most joy was spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She loved entertaining and was a talented baker, creating many wonderful wedding and birthday cakes as well as delicious treats around the holidays. She was easily recognized picking up her grandkids from the bus stop or a dance recital in the Ninny-mobile, her famous white minivan complete with a "NINNY" license plate.Mary is survived by her five children, Doreen Kehoe and Roger Herrick of Leland, North Carolina, Charles F. Kehoe III and his partner, Cathy Faulkner, of East Granby, Daniel Kehoe and his partner, Patti Kratochvil, of Coventry, Kathleen and Michael Hutchinson, and Sharon and Gary Trombley, all of East Haddam; a brother, Joseph Kropf, of Kensington; a sister, Hazel Brimley, and her husband, Richard, of Glastonbury; her 14 grandchildren, Jessica Beckley, Emily Jordan, Samantha and Emma Trombley, Zachary Hutchinson, Jeremy, Caitlin, Bhrighde, Tessa and Rhiannon Kehoe, Kelsey, Laura, Melissa and Jake Kratochvil; and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was predeceased by her brother, Theodore Burhans, and sister-in-law, Rita Kropf.Mary will be greatly missed by everyone who knew her. She touched the lives of many people in her 90 years and will forever be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and sense of humor. The family would like to thank the wonderful team at Masonicare Hospice who cared for Mary and the staff members at MHR who helped Mary stay in touch with her loved ones during the pandemic.Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private. The family looks forward to a celebration of Mary's life next summer or when it is safe to do so. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Masonic Charity Foundation of CT, PO Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492-7001.For online condolences, please visit