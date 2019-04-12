Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary L. Lunt. View Sign

Mary L. Lunt, 74, of South Windsor passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.



She was born Jan. 17, 1945, in Barre, Vermont, daughter of the late Earl and Arlene Goodell. Mary was raised in Plainfield, Vermont by the Whitcomb family. She was married to the late Larry Lunt in 1972.



She is survived by her brother, Al Whitcomb; her son, Jeffrey Johnson; and stepsons, Larry Lunt Jr. and Michael Lunt; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and her beloved cat, Rhema. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by her granddaughter, Julia Johnson; her sister, Brenda Mizzell; and her sister, Marjorie Kniffen.



She loved to sing and praise Jesus. Mary loved her friends and her church family at Mt. Zion Christian Fellowship. She was the hippest grandma around and a beautiful soul who lived life to the fullest in her own unique way. Mary was a wonderful friend, mother and child of God.



Calling hours will be at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 4 p.m.



Funeral services will be celebrated at the funeral home Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m. followed by burial in the Hillstown Road Veterans Cemetery, Manchester.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion Christian Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 9215, Bolton, CT 06043.



To leave an online condolence please visit



www.holmeswatkins.com







Mary L. Lunt, 74, of South Windsor passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.She was born Jan. 17, 1945, in Barre, Vermont, daughter of the late Earl and Arlene Goodell. Mary was raised in Plainfield, Vermont by the Whitcomb family. She was married to the late Larry Lunt in 1972.She is survived by her brother, Al Whitcomb; her son, Jeffrey Johnson; and stepsons, Larry Lunt Jr. and Michael Lunt; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and her beloved cat, Rhema. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by her granddaughter, Julia Johnson; her sister, Brenda Mizzell; and her sister, Marjorie Kniffen.She loved to sing and praise Jesus. Mary loved her friends and her church family at Mt. Zion Christian Fellowship. She was the hippest grandma around and a beautiful soul who lived life to the fullest in her own unique way. Mary was a wonderful friend, mother and child of God.Calling hours will be at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 4 p.m.Funeral services will be celebrated at the funeral home Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m. followed by burial in the Hillstown Road Veterans Cemetery, Manchester.Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion Christian Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 9215, Bolton, CT 06043.To leave an online condolence please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 12 to Apr. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close