Mary L. Lunt, 74, of South Windsor passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.
She was born Jan. 17, 1945, in Barre, Vermont, daughter of the late Earl and Arlene Goodell. Mary was raised in Plainfield, Vermont by the Whitcomb family. She was married to the late Larry Lunt in 1972.
She is survived by her brother, Al Whitcomb; her son, Jeffrey Johnson; and stepsons, Larry Lunt Jr. and Michael Lunt; as well as a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, and her beloved cat, Rhema. In addition to her husband and parents, Mary was predeceased by her granddaughter, Julia Johnson; her sister, Brenda Mizzell; and her sister, Marjorie Kniffen.
She loved to sing and praise Jesus. Mary loved her friends and her church family at Mt. Zion Christian Fellowship. She was the hippest grandma around and a beautiful soul who lived life to the fullest in her own unique way. Mary was a wonderful friend, mother and child of God.
Calling hours will be at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester, Sunday, April 14, from 2 to 4 p.m.
Funeral services will be celebrated at the funeral home Monday, April 15, at 10 a.m. followed by burial in the Hillstown Road Veterans Cemetery, Manchester.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Zion Christian Fellowship Church, P.O. Box 9215, Bolton, CT 06043.
