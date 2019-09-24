Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary (Fenton) Losty. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born in Hartford Nov. 21, 1929, daughter of the late Thomas and Mary (Macgillycuddy) Fenton. Mary was a resident of Enfield for over 60 years, and a faithful communicant of Holy Family Church. She worked in customer service for Hallmark for over 25 years. Mary loved to shop, and especially enjoyed time spent with her family and the many pets with whom she shared her home over the years.



Mary is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth Byrnes and her husband, Daniel, of Enfield; her grandchildren, Daniel and Shannon Byrnes; her sister, Kathleen Fenton of Windsor Locks; her brother, Thomas Fenton of California; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her loving husband Thomas, she was predeceased by her sons, James F. Losty and Thomas P. Losty; and her brother, Donald Fenton.



Mary's family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, Sept. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will be held after the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be made to ASPCA, P.O. Box 96929, Washington, DC 20090-6929.



