Mary Lou (Trumper) Bellody, 91, of South Windsor and formerly of East Hartford, peacefully entered into eternal life on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center in Hartford after a brief illness.She was the loving wife of over 70 years to Anthony J. Bellody. Born in Suffern, New York, on April 28, 1929, a daughter of the late Gary and Mary (Hart) Trumper, she had been a resident of East Hartford for most of her life prior to moving to South Windsor nine years ago. Mary was a graduate of East Hartford High School, Class of 1947 and had been employed by Finast Grocery Store in East Hartford for 20 years as a switchboard telephone operator.A devout Catholic, Mary was a faithful communicant of St. Francis of Assisi Church, South Windsor, and formerly of St. Mary's Church, East Hartford, where she was a member and former secretary of the St. Mary's Ladies Guild. She was a talented duckpin bowler who bowled in several leagues at Holiday Lanes in Manchester. She also loved playing cards every Saturday evening with her husband, family members, and friends, solving crossword puzzles, going to the horse tracks and casinos, and rooting for her Boston Red Sox. Most of all, Mary took great pride in being a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who cherished every moment she spent with her family.Along with her beloved husband Anthony, Mary is survived by two sons, Richard H. Bellody and his wife, Loraine, and Marc J. Bellody and his wife, Michele, all of Torrington; her daughter, Maureen A. Bellody of Ellington; five special grandchildren, Regina Bellody of Seattle, Laura Tyler and her husband, Mark, of Farmington, Christen Bellody and her significant other, Jon Hughes, of Boston, Jessica LeRoy and her husband, Joseph, of South Windsor, Aaron Bellody of Torrington; six adored great-grandchildren, Jake, Charlie, Kayden, Evan, Landon, and Mia; and several dear friends.Funeral services will be Tuesday, Sept. 29, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Church of St. Junipero Serra Parish, 673 Ellington Road, South Windsor. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, (Section F), Burnside Avenue, East Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Tuesday morning and wear a proper face covering and adhere to all of the state regulations during the current health crisis.Relatives and friends may call at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford, on Monday, Sept. 28 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.For online expressions of sympathy to the family. please visit