Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Lou Camp. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Viewing 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Lou Camp, 92, passed away March 1, 2020, at Clapp's Nursing Center, Pleasant Garden, North Carolina.



Mary Lou was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. With honors, she attended Memphis Tech High. She married William 'Bill' Camp while he was stationed at Memphis Naval Base. She worked various jobs while raising three daughters but finally retired from G Fox department store. During her active life she was devoted to Bill in his endeavors, attended various business and computer classes, was a member of the Longmeadow Square Dance Club, loved gardening in her yard, enjoyed all kinds of needlework, camping, canoeing, hiking, birdwatching, and especially loved reading.



Mary Lou is predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" Camp, of Springfield; and survived by two daughters, Deborah Camp (partner Richard Riberdy), of Stafford, Pamela Thorner (husband Garry Thorner) of Liberty, North Carolina; and predeceased daughter, Linda Foisey; half brother, William Hamilton of Memphis; and many nephews, nieces; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.



A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to noon at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. Enfield. Funeral services will immediately follow. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Park Cemetery in Springfield.



In lieu of flowers, family asks with gratitude that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro 2500 Summit Avenue Greensboro, NC 27405 or .



For online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com







Mary Lou Camp, 92, passed away March 1, 2020, at Clapp's Nursing Center, Pleasant Garden, North Carolina.Mary Lou was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. With honors, she attended Memphis Tech High. She married William 'Bill' Camp while he was stationed at Memphis Naval Base. She worked various jobs while raising three daughters but finally retired from G Fox department store. During her active life she was devoted to Bill in his endeavors, attended various business and computer classes, was a member of the Longmeadow Square Dance Club, loved gardening in her yard, enjoyed all kinds of needlework, camping, canoeing, hiking, birdwatching, and especially loved reading.Mary Lou is predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" Camp, of Springfield; and survived by two daughters, Deborah Camp (partner Richard Riberdy), of Stafford, Pamela Thorner (husband Garry Thorner) of Liberty, North Carolina; and predeceased daughter, Linda Foisey; half brother, William Hamilton of Memphis; and many nephews, nieces; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to noon at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. Enfield. Funeral services will immediately follow. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Park Cemetery in Springfield.In lieu of flowers, family asks with gratitude that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro 2500 Summit Avenue Greensboro, NC 27405 or .For online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations