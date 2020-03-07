Mary Lou Camp, 92, passed away March 1, 2020, at Clapp's Nursing Center, Pleasant Garden, North Carolina.
Mary Lou was born and raised in Memphis, Tennessee. With honors, she attended Memphis Tech High. She married William 'Bill' Camp while he was stationed at Memphis Naval Base. She worked various jobs while raising three daughters but finally retired from G Fox department store. During her active life she was devoted to Bill in his endeavors, attended various business and computer classes, was a member of the Longmeadow Square Dance Club, loved gardening in her yard, enjoyed all kinds of needlework, camping, canoeing, hiking, birdwatching, and especially loved reading.
Mary Lou is predeceased by her husband, William "Bill" Camp, of Springfield; and survived by two daughters, Deborah Camp (partner Richard Riberdy), of Stafford, Pamela Thorner (husband Garry Thorner) of Liberty, North Carolina; and predeceased daughter, Linda Foisey; half brother, William Hamilton of Memphis; and many nephews, nieces; three grandchildren; two great-grandchildren.
A viewing will be held Tuesday, March 10, from 11 a.m. to noon at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. Enfield. Funeral services will immediately follow. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Park Cemetery in Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, family asks with gratitude that memorials be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro 2500 Summit Avenue Greensboro, NC 27405 or .
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 7 to Mar. 11, 2020