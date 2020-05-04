Mary Lou (Perkins) Lugo, 62, of East Hartford, died at UConn John Dempsey Hospital on April 26, 2020. She was the second child and only daughter of Donald L. and Lorraine "Mickey" I. (Bushway) Perkins. Her father predeceased her in January 2020
She was born in Claremont, New Hampshire. Her family moved to Connecticut a few months before her 11th birthday. She was in the graduating class of 1976 at East Hartford High School in East Hartford, (Burnside Avenue location).
She leaves her two sons and their families, Peter E. and Marissa (Goard) Lugo, their children, Peter A. and Allison T. Lugo of Chester, Virginia, and Luie P. and Amie (Conner) Lugo, and their child, Codie K. Lugo of Wethersfield. She is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Her former husband, Pedro "Pete" L. Lugo, predeceased her in January 2019.
While he was in the Army they lived in Alabama, Germany, and Utah. After her divorce she returned to Connecticut, she worked five years at Connecticut Bank & Trust / Bank of New England. She then spent the next 29 years working for the federal government, until her retirement in May 2019. Throughout her life she enjoyed ice skating, camping, photography, Boston Red Sox, cake decorating, genealogy, and NASCAR. But most of all her sons, and grandchildren.
A Catholic Mass will be celebrated at a later date. PLEASE wear your most colorful outfit. Per her wishes there will be no visiting hours. A burial in Vermont will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stevens High School Alumni Parade in Claremont, New Hampshire - she enjoyed attending this as a child, especially when her father was in the parade with the Class of 1952 - or your local food pantry or your favorite charity.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 4 to May 8, 2020.