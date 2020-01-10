Guest Book View Sign Service Information Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Road South Windsor , CT 06074-3709 (860)-644-2940 Visitation 8:30 AM - 10:15 AM Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home 419 Buckland Rd. South Windsor , CT View Map Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Francis of Assisi Church South Windsor , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Louise (Vitek) Cavanaugh, 79, of South Windsor, died peacefully on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her family.



Mary Lou was born in Elmhurst, Illinois on March 19, 1940, daughter of the late Robert Sr. and Mary (Pfaff) Vitek. She grew up in Illinois, graduated from Downers Grove High School in 1958, and moved to Minnesota around 1971 where she raised her family.



Mary Lou came to Connecticut in 1989 following work and settled in South Windsor. She worked in the insurance industry for Great American Insurance Co. and Ohio Casualty Group. She was a parishioner of St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor and a member of the South Windsor Senior Center. She enjoyed bingo, trips to the casino, reading, and spending time outdoors. She was an avid UConn women's basketball fan and enjoyed watching golf and listening to country music.



Mary Lou's special joy was being with her daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughters sharing holidays, special occasions, lunches, and cheering at sporting events. She loved her three cats, Buttons, Smokey, and Bandit. A kind, caring, loving, and devoted mother, sister, grandmother, and friend to many, she will be dearly missed.



She leaves her daughter, Tracy Blanchard and her husband Robert of Coventry; her granddaughters, Meghan Blanchard, Elena Blanchard, and Sydney Blanchard, all of Coventry; her sisters, Patricia Hanson of Ellsworth, Wisconsin and Barbara Urban and her husband Alfred of Rutherfordton of North Carolina; and her brothers, Robert Vitek Jr., and his wife Gail of Las Vegas, Nevada and Michael Vitek and his wife Merrill of Mountain View, Missouri. She was predeceased by her sister, Judith Mae Smith. Mary Lou also leaves many caring and special nieces and nephews that were close to her heart.



A special thank you to Elaine Zagorski and Mark Cerrato for helping sustain her spiritual health over the last few years, through the gifts of Eucharist, prayer, and song.



Her family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 13, from 8:30-10:15 a.m., at the Samsel and Carmon Funeral Home, 419 Buckland Road, South Windsor, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m., at St. Francis of Assisi Church in South Windsor. Burial will be private at the request of her family.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , , or ASPCA Animal Rescue.



For online condolences, please visit







