Obituary
Mary M. Frink, 89, of Manchester, the widow of the late Raymond F. Frink, passed away Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.

She was born in Camp, County Kerry, Ireland on Nov. 24, 1930, to the late Thomas and Bridie McCarthy. Mary is survived by her son, Raymond Kevin Frink and his wife, Jayme, of Manchester; her grandchildren, Menika Schulte and her boyfriend, Nick Mason, and Leiza Hicks and her husband, Christopher; her great-grandchildren, Addison, Katherine, and Raegan; her brother, Brendan McCarthy of Camp, County Kerry, Ireland; her sister, Christine Shannon and her husband, Denis, of East Hartford; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband, she is predeceased by her son, Brendon Frink; and her siblings, Bridgette, John, and Patrick.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, Jan. 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, with a memorial service to be held at 7 p.m.

For online condolences, please visit

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com
