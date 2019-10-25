Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary McDonough. View Sign Service Information Somers Funeral Home 354 Main Street Somers , CT 06071 (860)-749-8413 Send Flowers Obituary

Mary McDonough, 96, of Somersville, formerly of Cheverly, Maryland, died peacefully on Oct. 18, 2019.



Born June 6, 1923, in Granite Falls, North Carolina, she is predeceased by her parents, Calvin and Anzonetta (Nettie) Teague; eight siblings; and her late husband of 44 years, Gerald T. McDonough of Cheverly. Born and raised in Western North Carolina, Mary graduated from Granite Falls High School and Lenoir-Rhyne College (now University) and during World War II worked for the FBI in the Charlotte, Washington, D.C., and New York City offices. She and her husband met in New York City and he later became a FBI Special Agent. Mary was a loving, wonderful mother and with her husband raised their four children in Cheverly, where she was a member of the Cheverly Women's Club, Garden Club, and Elk's club. Mary was also a volunteer for the Meals on Wheels charity; she was an avid reader and a longtime Boston Red Sox fan.



Mary is survived by her four children, Mary (Tim) Keeney of Somersville, Thomas (Cecilia) of Gaithersburg, Maryland, Kathleen of Washington, D.C., and Roger (Flo) McDonough of Delmar, New York; and 14 grandchildren.



The family thanks the staff and nurses at Suffield House for their kind, compassionate and loving care given to Mary over the past five years.



Mary will be laid to rest next to her husband at Arlington National Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



Somers Funeral Home is assisting the family.



