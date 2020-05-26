Mary McKinney
1937 - 2020
Mary McKinney, 83, of South Windsor, beloved wife of the late Luther McKinney, passed away peacefully on May 22, 202, at Hartford Hospital.

Born in Abraham, West Virginia, on April 21, 1937, as the 11th of 13 children to the late Lemon and Virginia (Bennet) Plumley, she was raised in West Virginia and graduated from Mount Tabor Christian School in Beckley, West Virginia, as the Salutatorian of the Class of 1955. Mary worked for many years as a bookkeeper at JH Wattle & Sons in Buffalo, New York, until her retirement. She had lived in Cheektowaga, New York, for 33 years before moving to South Windsor in 1998 to be closer to her grandsons and other family. Mary was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Windsor Locks. In her spare time, Mary enjoyed gardening and crochet, especially making afghans for family and friends.

She is survived by her son, Randal McKinney and his wife, Patricia, of Tolland; daughter-in-law, Denise McKinney of Chicago, Illinois; two grandsons, Scott McKinney and his wife, Eileen, of Frankfort, Illinois, and Douglas McKinney and his fiancé, Becky Plunkett, of Allentown, Pennsylvania; her beloved great-grandchildren; a sister, Charlene (Plumley) McKibben and her husband, Veron, of Michigan; two brothers, Beecher Plumley of West Virginia and Howard Plumley of Michigan; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Rick McKinney.

A private graveside service will take place at Ellington Center Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at

www.alz.org

Carmon Funeral Homes has been entrusted with the arrangements. To leave online expressions of sympathy, please visit

www.carmonfuneralhome.com


Published in Journal Inquirer from May 26 to May 30, 2020.
1 entry
May 26, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home
