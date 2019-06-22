Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Michelle "Shelley" Moran. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Michelle "Shelley" Moran, 68, of Batavia, Illinois, formerly of Manchester, passed away Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Rainbow Ark Hospice in Chicago, Illinois.



Shelley was born May 20, 1951, in Oak Park, Illinois, the daughter of James and Mary Claire (nee. Duggan) Newport. She attended Holy Cross School of Nursing in South Bend, Indiana, and graduated in the class of 1972. She worked for 41 years at Manchester Memorial Hospital as an operating room nurse, retiring in 2015. She loved having dinner parties with friends and family. She enjoyed traveling, dogs, yoga, and hiking. Shelley had numerous friends from work and home, in Manchester that she loved spending time with. Recently, she had moved back to Illinois to spend her remaining years to enjoy time with her family.



Shelley is survived by her sisters, Marie Marzec and Marianne Battista of Batavia; and her brothers, Jim (Cindy) Newport, Aurora, Illinois, and Paul (Nina) Newport, Burr Ridge, Illinois; and 11 nieces and nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.



All services will be held privately for family only.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at



www.pancan.org



For additional information, please contact, Moss Family Funeral Home at 630-879-7900 or



www.mossfuneral.com







