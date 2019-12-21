Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Musco Kramer. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Musco Kramer of Ballwin, Missouri passed away peacefully on Dec. 15, 2019.



Mary, daughter of Vincent and Anita (Partridge) Musco, was predeceased by her husband, Robert Alan Kramer.



Mary grew up in Suffield and was a graduate of Suffield High School and Western New England University. Mary was a successful corporate businesswoman working for Hershey Foods, Seven–Up, and finally in her own consulting business. Mary was a strong, independent woman who had a passion for dogs and self-trained three service dogs who helped her throughout her fight with multiple sclerosis.



Mary leaves behind to morn her siblings, David (Denise) Musco of Enfield, Anita Susan (Dietrich) Schoenemann of Oakdale, and Karen (Donald) Case of Ellington.



Mary was passionate about her family, and her nieces and nephews were an important part of her life. Mary leaves her goddaughter/niece, Anita Susan Hallbauer and husband, Mark. and children, Seth and Avery; nephew,Dietrich Schoenemann and wife, Janis, and son,Cade; niece, Danielle Gaucher and husband , Gino and children, Aidan and Addison; nephew, Vincent Musco and wife, Sarah and daughter, Eleanor; niece, Karyn Guilmain and daughter, Marissa; nephew, David Case and wife, Marissa and children, Jaqueline and William; and niece, Stephanie Case.



Mary also leaves behind many friends who were instrumental in her being able to remain independent, especially Chris Beard, who could always make her smile.



Mary's passion for animals was evident throughout her life. Donations in Mary's memory can be made to Gateway Pet Guardians 5321 Manchester Ave., St Louis, MO 63110.



The family will be hosting two celebrations of Mary's life. The memorial in Missouri will be held on Jan. 11, 2020, at noon at Napoli 2 in Town and Country, Missouri. The memorial in Connecticut will be held on Jan. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Nutmeg Restaurant in East Windsor.



Published in Journal Inquirer from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close