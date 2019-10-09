Mary "Barbara" (Campbell) Nelson, 88, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019.
Born in Wickford, Rhode Island, daughter of the late Peter and Sarah (Campbell) Campbell, she attended grades 1-4 in Wickford, and grades 4-12 at St. Michael School in Brattleboro, Vermont. Mary worked at Armata's Supermarket in Longmeadow for 38 years, retiring in 2007 and had previously worked from 1955-1959 in the purchasing department at Pratt & Whitney. She lived in Enfield from 1954 to 2009 and previously lived in East Hartford. Mary was a communicant of St. Martha Church and a member of its Legion of Mary.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Robert Nelson, to whom she was married for 26 years; and her brothers, Victor, Arthur, and Kenneth Campbell. She leaves two daughters and their husbands, Tina and Patrick Cyr of South Windsor, Ann and James Piekos of Enfield; three grandchildren, Michelle Wilson and Cyle Wilson, Robert Cyr, Danielle Cyr and Courtney Cyr; two great-grandchildren, Mackenzie Wilson, Avery Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Church, 426 Hazard Ave., Enfield (St. Jeanne Jugan Parish). The burial will be in Christ Church Cemetery in Guilford, Vermont.
Calling hours are Friday at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, from 5 to 7 p.m.
Donations may be made to the , 200 Executive Boulevard, S 4b, Southington, CT 06489.
For online condolences, please visit
www.brownefuneralchapel.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 9 to Oct. 13, 2019