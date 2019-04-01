Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Nevins Diotalevi. View Sign





Mary was born Feb. 24, 1926, in Norwich, the daughter of Helen (Gleason) and John Nevins. She was a graduate of Norwich Free Academy and Becker University. Mary was employed for a number of years at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft prior to starting a family in 1955.



Mary is survived by two children, Mary Ann Sparveri and her partner, John Drago, of Naples, Florida, and John Dunlevy and his wife, Dana, of Venice, Florida. In addition, she leaves her grandchildren, Matthew Sparveri and Kate Sparveri of Washington, DC and Jack Dunlevy and Michael Dunlevy of New York City; and great-grandson Charles Sparveri of Washington, DC.



Mary's hobbies included watching Red Sox games with her husband, reading, traveling, and especially spending time with her family. She and her husband were long time members of All Saints Church and Ludlow Country Club.



Mary will be returned to Connecticut to be buried along side her husband at the Somers Center Cemetery.



A Mass will take place Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at All Saints Church, 25 School St., Somersville.



Services have been entrusted to Somers Funeral Home.



