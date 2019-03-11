Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Patricia "Pat" (Rand) Lynch. View Sign

Mary Patricia "Pat" (Rand) Lynch, was called home by the Lord Thursday, March 7, 2019. She will be happy to rejoin the family members that have passed before her.



She was predeceased by a daughter, Elizabeth Anne Sheehan "Betty;" and a son, Timothy Raymond Lynch "Big Tim." There will also be a wonderful Rand reunion with her siblings and parents and special friend "Angie."



The family she left behind includes her husband of 62 years, Raymond F. Lynch; two sons and their wives, John and Debbie Lynch and Patrick and Janise Lynch; her son-in-law, John Sheehan; her eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and friends.



Pat was a woman of great faith and devotion to her family and church. She was a no-nonsense mom. She loved her home especially when it was full of family and friends to feed. Pat was an incredible seamstress that led to many lifelong friends. She loved her sports and made sure the cookie jar was never empty. She was an incredibly strong woman who certainly fought the good fight and will be missed by many.



Her family will receive relatives and friends Wednesday, March 13, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 14, at 10 a.m. in St. Patrick Church (St. Raymond of Penafort Parish), Enfield. Please go directly to church. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in St. Patrick King Street Cemetery, Enfield.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her memory may be made to CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd., Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489-1058.



