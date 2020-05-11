Mary R. (Cretella) Camarco
Mary R. (Cretella) Camarco, 94, of East Hartford, loving wife of 44 years of the late Michael Peter Camarco, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home surrounded by her caring family and caregivers on Thursday, May 7, 2020, from complications of dementia.

Born in Hartford on May 2, 1926, a daughter of the late Antonio and Rachel (Scalzo) Cretella, she had been a resident of East Hartford for the past 62 years. She was a 1944 graduate of Bulkeley High School in Hartford. Mary was the former owner and operator for many years of the Family Bakery, Main Street, East Hartford. She was a volunteer for Birthright and served as a foster parent. She enjoyed bowling and belonged to several area leagues. She also enjoyed gardening, solving jigsaw puzzles, baking, cooking, and watching her beloved Boston Red Sox. A devout Catholic, Mary was a longtime faithful communicant of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford.

More than anything, she was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be forever missed by her five children, Michael Camarco of Agawam, Massachusetts, John Camarco of Stafford, Angela Camarco of Vernon, Mary Camarco-Tu and her husband, Alex, of North Greenbush, New York, and Laura Massaro and her husband, Mike, of Bristol; her four adored grandchildren, Gregory Camarco and his wife, Julia, of Glastonbury, Rachel Tu of Mechanicville, New York, Mitchell Tu of East Greenbush, and Austin Tu of North Greenbush; and her two cherished great-grandchildren, Brady and Lila Camarco of Glastonbury. She is also survived by two sisters, Theresa Parla and her husband, Leonardo of Manchester, and Gloria Camarco of Westbrook; as well as several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Along with her beloved husband and parents, she was predeceased by her beloved daughter, Gloria Camarco.

Due to the current health crisis, funeral services and burial in Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield will be private and at the convenience of her family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mary's honor may be made to Masonicare Home Health & Hospice, 97 Barnes Road, Suite 4, Wallingford, CT 06492.

Mary's family would like to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to Mary's caregivers, Daisy, Kay, and Patricia, for their professionalism, care, love, and compassion given to Mary and her entire family over the past year.

The D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford has been entrusted with arrangements.

www.desopoeh.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from May 11 to May 15, 2020.


MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 11, 2020
Our deepest condolences on your loss. The D’Esopo Family.
D'Esopo East Hartford Memorial Chapel
May 10, 2020
Mary and family, I am so sorry about the loss of your mother.
Amy Constantine
Friend
