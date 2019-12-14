Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary R. Mayer. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Church of the Assumption 27 Adams Street South Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary





She was born Dec. 10,1922, in Manchester, to the late Martin and Elizabeth Janni Mayer. Mary was a longtime resident of Manchester before moving to Columbia, in 1988. She attended the Manchester public schools and graduating from Manchester High School in the class of 1940B. After graduating high school, she was employed by Aetna Fire Insurance Company, Pratt & Whitney, and retired from Travelers Insurance Company in 1980 as a senior accounting analyst after 35 years of service. Mary enjoyed traveling with friends, knitting, playing cards, doing crossword puzzles, and wintering in Florida. She was a member of the Church of the Assumption in Manchester, St. Christopher in Hobe Sound, Florida, Travelers Retirees Club and Beckish Senior Center in Columbia.



She leaves her dear friend, Gladys Hewitt, with whom she made her home; a caring niece, Sharon Epstein of Fairfield; niece-in-law, Jane White of Chantilly, Virginia; grandnephews, Christopher Epstein (Jo-Ann), Justin Epstein (Darcy); grandnieces, Rebecca White, Mary Swift (Colby). Also, four great-grandnieces, Julia, Macy, and Peyton Epstein and Cecilia Swift; five great-grandnephews, Nathan Epstein, Eric, Ignatius, Damien, and Augustine Swift. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her devoted sister, Elizabeth "Betty" White and Roy H. White; nephew, Roy M. White; nephew-in-law, Jay Epstein; and dear friend, Jean "Betty" Crawford.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, Dec. 16, at 10 a.m. at Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. South, Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery. Those attending are asked to meet at church.



The John F. Tierney Funeral Home Manchester, has care of the arrangements. For online condolences, please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com



