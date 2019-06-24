Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary Riley Jacobs. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 12:00 PM Church of the Assumption 27 Adams St. Manchester , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mary Riley Jacobs, 95, of Manchester, wife of the late Howard F. Jacobs Sr., died peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Mary was born in Hartford, July 23, 1923, to Thomas and Rosalie Riley. Along with her husband, Mary established Unity Farms in Manchester. Mary was a spirited, warm, and generous woman that enjoyed the company of her friends and family. Mary loved to watch her beloved Boston Red Sox win and enjoyed life on her farm. She worked as a waitress but devoted much of her time to raising her children and enjoying life as a grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary was active in 4-H, spending several years as a 4-H Club leader and was also a member of the Hillstown Grange 87.



Mary will be missed by her four children, Carol Hawthorne and her late husband, Paul, Peggy Forman and her husband, David, Howard Jacobs Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, all of Manchester, her son, Thomas Jacobs and his wife, Kathleen, of Sandisfield, Massachusetts; her sister, Madeline Russell and her late husband, Gerald, of Lakeland, Florida; and her brother, Richard Riley and his wife, Lucille, of East Windsor; her seven grandchildren, Samantha Courtois and her husband, Donald, of Willington, Kelly Jacobs-Harker and her husband, Chris, of Manchester, Army Maj. Jessica Forman and her fiancé, Dr. Mark Nau, of San Antonio, Texas, Stephanie Hawthorne and Eric Lang of Ellington, Amanda Hawthorne of Manchester, Shelby Toomey and her husband, Christopher, of Manchester, and Kara Rivers and her husband, Joshua ,of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and seven great-grandchildren, Kelsie, Kaitlyn, Gabriella, Joseph, Jameson, Grayson, and Patrick.



Friends and family are invited to John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, Wednesday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday June 27, at noon at the Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. Manchester.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to the Hartford County 4-H Camp, c/o Elsie Woolam, 1225 Main St., South Windsor, CT 06074.



For online condolences please visit



www.tierneyfuneralhome.com







Mary Riley Jacobs, 95, of Manchester, wife of the late Howard F. Jacobs Sr., died peacefully Friday, June 21, 2019, surrounded by her family.Mary was born in Hartford, July 23, 1923, to Thomas and Rosalie Riley. Along with her husband, Mary established Unity Farms in Manchester. Mary was a spirited, warm, and generous woman that enjoyed the company of her friends and family. Mary loved to watch her beloved Boston Red Sox win and enjoyed life on her farm. She worked as a waitress but devoted much of her time to raising her children and enjoying life as a grandmother and great-grandmother. Mary was active in 4-H, spending several years as a 4-H Club leader and was also a member of the Hillstown Grange 87.Mary will be missed by her four children, Carol Hawthorne and her late husband, Paul, Peggy Forman and her husband, David, Howard Jacobs Jr. and his wife, Cheryl, all of Manchester, her son, Thomas Jacobs and his wife, Kathleen, of Sandisfield, Massachusetts; her sister, Madeline Russell and her late husband, Gerald, of Lakeland, Florida; and her brother, Richard Riley and his wife, Lucille, of East Windsor; her seven grandchildren, Samantha Courtois and her husband, Donald, of Willington, Kelly Jacobs-Harker and her husband, Chris, of Manchester, Army Maj. Jessica Forman and her fiancé, Dr. Mark Nau, of San Antonio, Texas, Stephanie Hawthorne and Eric Lang of Ellington, Amanda Hawthorne of Manchester, Shelby Toomey and her husband, Christopher, of Manchester, and Kara Rivers and her husband, Joshua ,of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and seven great-grandchildren, Kelsie, Kaitlyn, Gabriella, Joseph, Jameson, Grayson, and Patrick.Friends and family are invited to John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, Wednesday, June 26, from 4 to 7 p.m.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday June 27, at noon at the Church of the Assumption, 27 Adams St. Manchester.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mary's name to the Hartford County 4-H Camp, c/o Elsie Woolam, 1225 Main St., South Windsor, CT 06074.For online condolences please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from June 24 to June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close